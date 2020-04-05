Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.92. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

DGX traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 1,595,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,632. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.