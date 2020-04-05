Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$47.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,238. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

