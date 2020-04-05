Raymond James Lowers FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Price Target to $14.00

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

FedNat stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,046. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.04.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Equities analysts predict that FedNat will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FedNat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FedNat by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FedNat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in FedNat by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

