Raymond James Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Outperform”

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHUY. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 337,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

