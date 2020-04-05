Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Realogy from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Realogy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 3,865,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.43. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 197,568 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

