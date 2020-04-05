Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

O traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 3,801,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

