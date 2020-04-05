Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $55.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.54.

Realty Income stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

