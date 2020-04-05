Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.21. 671,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,125. Repligen has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

