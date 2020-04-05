Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $9.74 on Friday. Resources Connection has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

