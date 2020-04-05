Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

