RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.95.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $223.76. 1,751,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $256.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

