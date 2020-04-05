Roth Capital Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VFF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 454,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

