Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LXFR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,885. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

