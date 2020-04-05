Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $57.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 2,204,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

