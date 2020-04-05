Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from to in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.85.

SHOP traded up $11.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.07. Shopify has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

