RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,519. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,366.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

