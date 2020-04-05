Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday.
Saracen Mineral Company Profile
Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.