SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.