Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 299,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

