Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

