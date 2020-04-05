ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised ServiceNow from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a positive rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.50.

NOW traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,765. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day moving average is $285.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

