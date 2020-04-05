ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $330.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $383.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

NYSE NOW traded down $9.43 on Friday, reaching $249.57. 2,837,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,765. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

