Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 755,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

