Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 304,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

