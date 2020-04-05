Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $179.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.14. 1,716,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,193 shares of company stock worth $11,310,870. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 297,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

