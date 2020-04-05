Stephens Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Price Target to $20.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXPE. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

