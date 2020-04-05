Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $298.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.06.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.50. 871,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363 shares of company stock valued at $399,063. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

