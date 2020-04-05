Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $15.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Avantor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.