Stifel Nicolaus Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $315.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.93.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.21. 1,320,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,168. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.77 and its 200 day moving average is $308.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.