Stifel Nicolaus Trims VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Target Price to $24.50

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 4,043,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,452,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,721,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,325,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.