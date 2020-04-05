T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 8,329,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,039. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth $1,922,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

