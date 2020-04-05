T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,039. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.