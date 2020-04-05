Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 82,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

