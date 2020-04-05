Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,103. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.68. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $141,012.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

