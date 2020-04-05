Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 39,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

