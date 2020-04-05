Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,066. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

