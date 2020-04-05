The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,814. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Western Union by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Western Union by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

