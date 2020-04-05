TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Receives $26.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. 1,359,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

