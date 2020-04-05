Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.92.

TMDI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 736,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,670. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

