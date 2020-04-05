Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 736,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

