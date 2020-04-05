U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,340,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

