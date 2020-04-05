UBS Group Lowers MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

MTUAY traded down $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 15,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

