UBS Group Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,951. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 125.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

