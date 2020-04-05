Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Unilever from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,044. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

