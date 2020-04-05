United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 509,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,031. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

