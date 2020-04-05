Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 189,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,862. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

