ValuEngine Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Strong Sell

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 255,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

