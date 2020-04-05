ValuEngine Downgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Sell

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.
BYD stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 2,162,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
