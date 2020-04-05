ValuEngine Downgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Sell

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

BYD stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 2,162,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

