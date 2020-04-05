ValuEngine Downgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Strong Sell

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CIT Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.