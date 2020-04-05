ValuEngine Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.